0 Memphis lawyer indicted for stealing more than $250,000 from multiple clients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials said a well-known Memphis lawyer has been indicted on felony charges after stealing money from multiple clients – totaling more than $250,000.

Investigators said he forged their signatures on settlement checks that they never received.

Counts against Michael Skouteris, 49, include theft of property over $250,000 and two counts of forgery over $60,000.

Seven client-victims were involved in the case, four of whom were also victims in the two forgery cases.

Officers said Skouteris was arrested Monday afternoon and is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

He was also indicted for theft of property over $10,000 from his law firm, Skouteries Walk PLLC. That law firm was formed back in January 2014.

Skouteris was fired from the firm two years later, suspended from practicing law by the Board of Professional Responsibility and was ordered not to make any withdrawals from the law firm’s trust account without authority to do so.

According to the indictment, in May 2016 Skouteris made six cash withdrawals from the account totaling more than $10,000.

Agents said Skouteries defrauded clients in cases involving nursing home neglect, medical malpractice, personal injury and worker’s compensation.

The cases date to as early as January of 2011 and continued to January 2016.

Officials told FOX13 Skouteries stole about $250,000 through forgery and deceit – that’s an A felony that would carry up to 25 years in prison.

