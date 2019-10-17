0 Memphis leaders remember the legacy of Elijah Cummings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The death of Maryland U.S. Congressman Elijah Cummings is being felt here in the Mid-South. Many people in Memphis who fought for civil rights in the 60's stood shoulder to shoulder with Representative Cummings.

In the shadows of 201 Poplar, Walter Bailey Jr. shared his reaction to the death of Cummings. "Oh, I was shocked. Very much so because he was one of my most admired public figures," Bailey said.

Bailey, a former longtime Shelby County Commissioner of more than 40 years, said Cummings leadership pushed him to be better.

"Always provided me with necessary inspiration on tough issues," Bailey explained.

Before Cummings untimely death, he led important committees in Washington. Cummings was one of the leading democrats in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

"That's the message I always had with him. He instilled with me a sense of confidence and inspiration in terms of carrying on the fight for justice and inequality," Bailey said.

Bailey told FOX13 Cummings work will not go unfinished and will carry on.

"There are always some young warriors out there who are willing to pick up the mantle and carry on the fight. All we do those of us who have been on the scene for extended periods of time is passing on the baton," Bailey said.

