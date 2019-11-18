Memphis libraries eliminating overdue fines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Public Library announced today they will begin to eliminate overdue fines.
The elimination of fines will be for rental books and other educational material.
MPL joins over 140 libraries nationwide who have made a “no fines” policy to their business model.
“There is mounting evidence that indicates eliminating fines increases library card adoption and library usage,” said the American Library Association.
The MPL hopes the new change will bring more readers to the libraries.
Library staff hopes more former library goers will return and it will reactivate the more that 190,000 dormant library accounts.
Increased library card adoption is also among the key benefits of implementing this new policy.
Keenon McCloy, Director of the Memphis Public Library, said in a release:
"We are excited to say that this is a huge step towards elimination of barriers of access of materials and books. We are thrilled to be among the first libraries in the nation to eliminate fines, so this is a major step forward for Memphis. Children are the most affected by overdue fines from the perspective that they cannot return materials, and yet they cannot check out materials because of late fees. Now, any person can check out materials as long as they have returned items that are outstanding. Anything we can do to eliminate barriers to access will assist us in increasing literacy and educational attainment. This is truly a great day for Memphis and for Memphians!”
For more information on this new policy, contact Chris Marszalek at chris.marszalek@memphistn.gov or Kendrea Collins at kendrea.collins@memphistn.gov.
