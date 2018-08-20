Memphis listed as one of the worst cities in the country for mosquito problems, study says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis is mentioned as one of the top 10 worst cities in the country for mosquito problems.
Terminix made the announcement in recognition of World Mosquito Day.
RELATED: Human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Tennessee
The World Health Organization name mosquito's the world deadliest animal. The mosquito can transmit serious diseases like the West Nile and malaria.
Here's a look the top 20 cities with the biggest mosquito problem.
- Dallas-Fort Worth
- New York City
- Washington, D.C.
- Houston
- Los Angeles
- Atlanta
- Philadelphia
- Memphis, Tenn.
- Chicago
- Baltimore
- Miami
- San Antonio
- Orlando, Fla.
- Nashville, Tenn.
- Tampa, Fla.
- San Francisco
- Boston
- Little Rock, Ark.
- Mobile, Ala.
- Austin, Texas
Nashville also made the list at number 13.
People in the Mid-South can reduce the number of mosquitoes in their backyards by following these tips.
- Remove sources of standing water.
- Clean the gutters.
- Change water sources weekly. Empty or replace the water in outdoor pet bowls, fountains and birdbaths.
- Replace outdoor lighting. Special bulbs called “bug lights” emit a different type of light than typical light bulbs.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot, killed feet away from Le Bonheur
- PHOTOS: 7 homicides in 72 hours across Memphis
- Teen who 'made it to see 17' killed 1 hour after social media post
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}