0 Memphis looks to Detroit as it revamps city

Leaders of the poorest city in America are hoping they can help Memphis revitalize some of its neediest neighborhoods.

Memphis is paying close attention to the Motor City.

Memphis and Detroit are ranked as two of the poorest cities nationwide.

Poverty impacts them deeply. Detroit’s planning director Maurice Cox reminded Memphis community leaders that if the Motor City can bounce back, so can Memphis.

“We have a riverfront that has been transformed over the past 10 years. We’re starting to see investment in the public realm and in parallel to that is an investment into neighborhoods,” said Cox.

Cox said they’re targeting some of the poorest neighborhoods in hopes of bringing them back to life.

“I’m here hopefully to inspire the city to be smart about its investments in neighborhoods and put design and planning at the center of the comeback of Memphis,” Cox said.

Cox had a message for the City of Memphis as it works to develop its downtown area, especially Riverfront.

“Know there’s the bluff and then there’s MLK Park. I think they need to move forward hand-in-hand. That signals to people that all people can be valued on the Riverfront, and that was our main objective in Detroit and we are well on the way,” Cox said.

Community leaders said they are thankful for the advice.

Cox also said it’s important to have neighborhood planners working closely with residents.

