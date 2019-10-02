Memphis Made Adding Second Location in Edge District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another Memphis Made location is coming to Memphis!
The almost 17,000-square-foot space at 435 Madison Ave. will have space for production, offices, and a taproom spread across multiple levels.
One of the owners Drew Barton said: "If you'd asked me about a second location six years ago, I would have looked at you like you had six arms. Now opening day can't come soon enough," Barton said. "This location will allow us to grow and provide more fans with a larger selection."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The new space will allow Memphis Made to expand its distribution and offerings. The brewery currently has beers in more than 300 bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout Shelby County.
The company produces cans and kegs of Cat Nap, Fireside, and Junt year-round while also brewing several limited release beers.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}