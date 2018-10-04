  • Memphis Madness 2018: What you need to know

    By: Jonathan Marshall , Scott Madaus

    The University of Memphis is hosting the annual event “Memphis Madness” at FedExForum on Thursday. 

    The event features head coaches Penny Hardaway and Melissa McFerrin, the men’s and women’s basketball teams, live music on the plaza, spirit squads, Pouncer and The Mighty Sound of the South.

    Traffic downtown is already being impacted near the arena, as thousands of fans are beginning to arrive ahead of the event. 

    The Blue Carpet Experience on the FedExForum Plaza begins at 5 p.m. with live music, DJ Devin Steel, autographs with former Tigers, specialty concessions and photo stations.

    Doors to FedExForum open at 6 p.m., as the Blue Carpet Experience on the concourse includes distribution of 2,000 free t-shirts, autographs with former Tigers, Memphis Tiger logo temporary tattoos, photo stations and a prize wheel.

    The on-court event tips off at 7 p.m. and fans are strongly encouraged to be in their seats.

    Memphis Madness will include the introduction of the men’s and women’s teams, a skills challenge, slam dunk contest, men’s scrimmage, 3-point contest and special guests.

    Timeline of events: 

    • Blue Carpet Experience – FedExForum Plaza – 5 p.m.
    • FedExForum Doors Open and the Blue Carpet Experience on the concourse – 6 p.m.
    • Memphis Madness begins – 7 p.m. 

