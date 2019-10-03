Memphis Madness is sold out but, here's how you could get a ticket

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis will host Memphis Madness tonight at FedExForum.
The event will feature head coaches Penny Hardaway and Melissa McFerrin, the men's and women's basketball teams, along with live music and entertainment.
Memphis Madness will begin at 5 p.m. with the Blue Carpet Experience on the FedExForum Plaza, featuring live music, former player autographs, Tigers-themed concessions and more.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the on-court program begins promptly at 7 p.m.
The event is officially sold out according to the University of Memphis, however, Unclaimed student tickets can be purchased at the FedExForum box office at 6:30 p.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}