Memphis man accused of beating girlfriend to death

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Memphis man was indicted Tuesday in connection with the death of his girlfriend.
Steven Kirtley, 41, is accused of beating the woman to death inside a car in a parking lot.
Investigators said the incident happened around noon on Dec. 14, 2017, in the 1200 block of Getwell Road near Rhodes Avenue.
The victim – Jennifer Clarkson, 41 – was found beaten to death inside the car, SCSO said.
Witnesses told investigators that Kirtley had “beaten and choked” Clarkson during the previous days. The local medical examiner ruled she died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.
Kirtley was indicted on second-degree murder, and he is being held on $500,000 bond.
