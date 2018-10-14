0 Memphis man accused of brutal murder of girlfriend kills himself in jail, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was behind bars for just a few days after police say he murdered his girlfriend in a brutal murder.

Santrez Traylor, 34, was accused of hitting the 31-year-old woman with his car around 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, according to MPD. Now, his family are planning a funeral for him after Traylor committed suicide inside his jail Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m.

He was transported by ambulance to Regional One Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers originally responded to a home in the 3200 block of Carnes Avenue for someone who was armed last Sunday, but witnesses told FOX13 they saw the whole incident unfold before their eyes Sunday night in front of the victim’s home.

“I witnessed a murder,” said neighbor Jay Smoot. “It’s pretty, pretty overwhelming.”

Witnesses said shortly after 9 p.m. they heard what turned out to be the deadly confrontation between the victim and her boyfriend, Traylor – who is her child’s father.

They also saw Traylor using a brick to hit the woman in the head.

“She was standing when he first hit her and then she fell down and he repeatedly was hitting her with the brick, hitting her with the brick,” one neighbor said. “Kicking, punching her he was trying to make sure she was dead.”

Moments later, witnesses told FOX13 Traylor went into the home and got keys to a car in the driveway.

That’s when they said he repeatedly “ran her over.”

Traylor was charged with criminal trespassing and domestic assault almost a month ago when he came to the victim’s home threatening to hurt their children, according to a police affidavit.

The document also detailed several other incidents of domestic violence between the suspect and victim.

Traylor ran away from the scene before officers arrived, but he was later arrested and charged with second degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, FOX13 had a chance to speak with Traylor's sister, Sentriace Smith. Smith told FOX13 she was sticking by her brother's side no matter what. The sister said this situation has been going on for at least 8 years.

“I’ve been called to their home and I witnessed some of the arguments going on,” said Sentriace Smith, the sister.

