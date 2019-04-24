Memphis man accused of brutally beating baby when he learned child was not his

Memphis police arrested a man after they said he punched a baby so hard it stopped breathing, court records said.
According to police, the victim's mother called 911 on April 12 when her four-month-old child was found unresponsive. Paramedics transported the child the Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Attorney: Woman accused of killing Memphis pastor emotional in court, maintains innocence
- 'Justice will be beautiful if the suspects died!' MPD officer’s Facebook post prompts investigation
- Off-duty officer killed, other driver cited after deadly accident on I-55
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The child was pronounced dead upon arriving to the hospital.
The mother and her boyfriend, Jose Agurcia-Avila, said they did not know what caused the child to stop breathing, police records said.
More than a week later, police said Agurcia-Avila was developed as a suspect. Police said investigators met with the mother who said her boyfriend confessed he punched the child in the head multiple times when he learned the child was not his.
The police report said he thought the child was his during the pregnancy.
Jose Agurcia-Avila was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Aggravated Child Abuse and First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Aggravated Child Abuse
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}