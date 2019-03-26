Memphis man accused of following women along Poplar Avenue wanted by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused by several women of following them along Poplar Avenue.
Daniel Jeanes, 49, is wanted for reckless endangerment and driving without a license, according to MPD.
ORIGINAL STORY: Several Memphis women use app to learn about creepy man following them on Poplar Avenue
However, it is still unclear what his motive may be.
When FOX13 crews knocked on the suspect’s door, no one answered. A neighbor told FOX13 off camera that Jeanes moved out a few months ago.
This comes after a group of women shared similar stories about Jeanes’ behavior on the “Nextdoor” app. One of the women filed a police report last week.
Anyone with information regarding the man’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
