0 Memphis man accused of groping police officer who was trying to arrest him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is accused of groping a police officer who was trying to arrest him Thursday.

In Nashville, police are searching for the driver of an ATV who dragged an officer down a street.

Those are two examples of why some officers in the Bluff City want the public to know protecting public safety is a dangerous profession.

According to a police affidavit, Gralding Lewis groped the female officer twice during his arrest. The 55-year-old has been charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest and sexual battery.

Memphis Police Association President Mike Williams reacted to news that one of his fellow officers, a female officer, had been sexually assaulted as defined by prosecutors.

"He may have been able to attempt to do what he did but she was able to handle the situation and actually take the guy into custody,” said Williams.

FOX13 showed Williams data received from an open records request from all of 2017 through June 2018. It showed the number of simple assaults is down, but the number of aggravated assaults is on the rise.

Williams believes officers are now hesitant when confronting suspects and that makes them vulnerable.

"That is why I always tell officers all the time to use their body cameras because body cameras have actually cleared more officers than they have condemned,” said Williams.

MPD has had two cases of officers assaulted in June 2018 that even prompted Police Director Mike Rallings to ask for public prayer for their recovery.

According to police, a female driver deliberately slammed into Officer Tim Mitchell's squad car, injuring him.

Less than 24 hours later, an accused drunk driver hit Officer Jeffrey Creighton. Officer Creighton is still recovering but Mitchell has returned to work.

"We have always said this is one of the most dangerous professions that there is, especially in the City of Memphis, and it is actually occurring all across the country,” said Williams.

