0 Memphis man accused of hitting wife, leaving her to die only spent 2 days in jail for domestic case

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - FOX13 is taking a hard look at penalties for domestic violence incidents.

The review comes after Johnny Crawford, 48, was arrested for punching his wife in the head and leaving her in the street where she was hit and killed by a car over the weekend.

FOX13 learned Crawford could have spent 11 months and 29 days in jail after he was charged with domestic assault causing bodily harm in 2018.

But after FOX13 reviewed his criminal background, we learned Crawford spent two days in jail for the crime.

A spokesperson with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office told FOX13 Crawford was placed on probation for the rest of his sentence and ordered to three days of community service along with paying $1,040 in fines and court costs.

Advocates said this happens way too often.

“A lot of time they know how to make that victim’s life miserable, but they know how to bump up to that line without facing serious jail time,” said Olliette Murrary-Drobot, executive director at the Family Safety Center.

According to the DA’s office, aggravated domestic assault is a felony, which carries a penalty of 3-15 years.

But Murrary-Drobot said many of her clients want to see stricter penalties. She said often victims may minimize the abuse they've experienced, or they've been underreporting past abuse.

“Whether it’s the justice system or as advocates really we need to listen to what victims are telling us and then to take that into consideration whether that is assault or not. She knows her offender better than we do. What’s the likelihood that it may escalate over time?” said Murrary-Drobot.

Based on his criminal records, Crawford wasn’t mandated to an intervention class.

Advocates said this may have helped his case.

“So, there’s a level of engagement with that person even if they are not serving time, but it’s really trying to get that person to be responsible for their behavior and change their thinking toward their partner,” said Murrary-Drobot.

Several community groups working with domestic violence survivors said they plan to meet with lawmakers in Nashville about increasing the penalties for these crimes.

