0 Memphis man accused of killing teen mother takes stand during murder trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Both the prosecution and the defense are expected to rest their cases Friday in the fourth day of the murder trial for Kwasi Corbin, the 19-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Myneisha Johnson.

The state has rested its case, while the defense is now expected to rest. Closing arguments are set for Saturday at 9 a.m.

Corbin took the stand for more than an hour Friday. He told the jury that he did fire his gun that night.

But in a bombshell development, Corbin is making a self-defense claim.

Continue scrolling past the background info for live updates on Twitter from the courtroom as arguments begin to wind down.

Background info on the case:

This trial was roughly three years in the making.

Kwasi Corbin, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Myneisha Johnson, along with assault for injuring two others. Police say he shot into a crowd of people at 2nd and Peabody on May 22, 2016.

Johnson was set to graduate the following weekend after she was killed. She had one child. Her son accepted her diploma for her at Booker T. Washington’s graduation ceremony.

Corbin is facing a slew of charges in connection with the shooting. They include First Degree Murder, multiple counts of Criminal Attempted First Degree Murder, among others.

