0 Memphis man accused of murdering ex who was trying to end their relationship, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is being charged in the murder of a woman who was found shot to death in her car days before Christmas.

James Abston, 29, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tyesha Wallace. The charge stems from a deadly shooting that happened on December 21, 2018.

Police found Wallace unresponsive in a Ford Mustang with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers found bullet fragments and shell casings both in the vehicle and outside of it in the street, according to an arrest affidavit.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Investigators said that car was registered to Abston, who was developed as a person of interest in the case.

Abston and Wallace had a history of domestic violence, according to police. The affidavit states Abston was documented as the primary aggressor.

Witnesses told police Wallace was “currently trying to end her relationship” with Abston. The suspect was seen in the area looking for the victim moments before she was killed, according to witness statements and positive photospread identifications that were documented in the affidavit.

Witnesses also told investigators Abston’s car – not the one registered in his name in which the victim was found dead – was seen speeding away from the crime scene after reported gunshots.

Police said a separate report was filed against Abston for threatening one of the witnesses regarding Wallace’s death.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.