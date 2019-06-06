0 Memphis man accused of proposing sex with underage girl in exchange for free tattoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers were looking for criminal activity at a motel on the 2800 block of Austin Peay on June 4 at 9:49 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.

According to officers, the specific location is known for prostitution and drug trafficking.

The affidavit states officers saw a 2008 Nissan Rogue parked in a secluded lot.

According to officers, the vehicle exited the parking lot and noticed its license plate was not the plate required by law.

Officers reported they stopped the car at I-40 and Austin Peay, where they identified Anthony Riley, a 32-year-old man as the driver.

Officers also identified a passenger claiming to be 18, but she could not provide a correct birth date or form of identification.

According to the affidavit, the female passenger admitted to officers she was a 14-year-old.

Officers reported that the driver and passenger said they did not know each other’s names.

The female passenger told officers Riley picked her up to give her a tattoo, the arrest affidavit states.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sex Crime investigators continued the investigation and questioned the victim, who said she agreed to have sex with Riley in exchange for a free tattoo.

The arrest affidavit states police arrived on the scene before sex could happen between the two parties.

According to investigators, Riley was interviewed and denied any sexual contact or agreement of sex with the victim.

The arrest affidavit states Riley’s phone was confiscated with his consent, in which text messages countered his claims.

According to the arrest affidavit, Riley texted the victim and said he ‘had liquor and weed for the victim and he wanted to f*** and make love.’

