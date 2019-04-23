0 Memphis man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year old while her mother went to the store

A Memphis man is charged with inappropriately touching an 8-year-old while the child’s mother went to the store.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Sex Offender Registry website, Bruce Warr was convicted of aggravated rape in 1984 in a separate incident.

Neighbors said they had no idea.

Robert Lester who lives in the same neighborhood where Warr was accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old said he had no idea Warr was already listed as a violent sex offender.

“Didn’t nobody else know it either, must be something he kept to himself,” he said. “I don’t know, we don’t know what’s going on with him.”

According to court documents, the mother of the child stated she and her two children live in a rooming house along with Warr and two other residents in the 4100 block of Berrybrook Road in Hickory Hill.

The mother asked Bruce to look after her children while she went to the store.

“I talked to him but I didn’t know what he did or what went on, I don’t know,” Lester said.

When the mother returned, her 8-year-old daughter said Warr touched her inappropriately with his hand. She said Warr came into the living room while the siblings were watching cartoons.

The 8-year-old girl said Warr told her he had a surprise for her. That’s when she said Warr told her to come into his bedroom and asked her to unzip his pants.

“This is all new to me, it’s been a pretty good neighborhood so far. I’ve been here since 1988,” said Lester.

The child told Warr *no* but the child stated Warr proceeded to lift her skirt and touched her inappropriately.

She said Warr told her it was their secret and she started crying.

FOX13 went to the home where the incident happened to try to talk with the mother - no one was there.

Bruce Warr is charged with aggravated sexual battery.

