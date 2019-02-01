  • Memphis man accused of shooting returns to scene as police arrive, detained by officers

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood. 

    And the suspected shooter was taken into custody in an “unusual” incident, according to police.

    Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Horn Lake Road in Whitehaven. 

    One man – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    But when police arrived on scene, things got interesting. 

    MPD said the suspect initially drove away from the scene in a Nissan burgundy vehicle. However, as soon as officers arrived, he came back. 

    And now he is being detained by police. 

