Memphis man accused of shooting returns to scene as police arrive, detained by officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.
And the suspected shooter was taken into custody in an “unusual” incident, according to police.
Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Horn Lake Road in Whitehaven.
One man – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
But when police arrived on scene, things got interesting.
MPD said the suspect initially drove away from the scene in a Nissan burgundy vehicle. However, as soon as officers arrived, he came back.
And now he is being detained by police.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
