0 Memphis man accused of stabbing 9 people, killing 3-year-old in Idaho has lengthy criminal record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man accused of stabbing nine people – including six children – at a birthday party is from Memphis, according to court documents.

And he has a long criminal history in the Bluff City.

One child died from her injuries after the stabbing: 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, who was the birthday girl.

Timmy Earl Kinner Jr., 30, committed those stabbings inside an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho that houses many refugees from war-torn countries.

Kinner, who is not a refugee, has an extensive criminal history in several states, investigators said, but it all started in Memphis.

The crimes include violent ones.

Kinner's family in Orange Mound confirmed to FOX13 he is from Memphis.

Kinner, who police describe as homeless, was most recently arrested in April in Utah. At that time, St. George police officers booked him on suspicion of misdemeanor theft, for which he served three days in jail and was placed on 18 months’ probation, the Statesman said.

The majority of Kinner’s record is from Tennessee, where his arrests ranged from indecent exposure and misdemeanor assault to felony robbery and sexual assault.

When Kinner lived in Memphis, he was arrested for having five bags of marijuana, Xanax pills and a stolen handgun.

Kinner’s grandmother, Retha Kinner, said she remembers him as a nice person.

“He is a nice person,” she said. “He went to college. He has been a little bit of trouble.”

MPD also stopped Kinner from riding a bicycle across three lanes of traffic, according to the TBI.

Kinner had told his grandmother he was going to California to look for a job, but he ended up in Idaho staying at an apartment complex with a friend.

Retha Kinner said she didn’t know why he went to Idaho.

He was federally indicted in 2008 for illegal possession of a semi-automatic handgun and marijuana distribution, the newspaper reported. He pleaded guilty to the weapons charge and was sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Once out of prison, his supervised release was revoked multiple times because he was charged with new crimes, the Statesman said.

Saturday was the first time Kinner was arrested in Idaho. He was arraigned Monday afternoon at the Ada County Courthouse.

In court, Kinner, who appeared via video from the Ada County Jail, appeared confused when Judge Russell Comstock asked the defendant if he understood the charges against him.

“No. No, sir,” Kinner replied, according to video from the court appearance.

“What don’t you understand?” Comstock asked.

“I don’t understand none of this, sir,” the defendant said.

