0 Memphis man accused of stealing vehicle, $5,000 in police-issue gear from off-duty MPD car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man faces serious charges after police said he broke into an off-duty officer’s unmarked car and made off with thousands of dollars worth in gear.

Memphis police believe Terrence Pugh, 20, is responsible for other crimes as well.

They believe Pugh and several others are responsible for a crime spree with over $10,000 worth in stolen items.

“It can happen anywhere, anytime. I don’t think this neighborhood is any worse. You hear about it in Germantown. You hear about it in Collierville,” said Gabby Blaylock, a neighbor of the officer.

Court records show the officer’s unmarked car was targeted soon after a truck -- valued at $6,500 -- was stolen nearby.

Police said stolen items were taken from the car on March 19 worth around $5,000 – one day after the truck was stolen.

Investigators told FOX13 Pugh then went to a third location, broke into a car and made off with a laptop worth about $500.

Blaylock said their neighborhood on Tarbet Drive is usually quiet, but it’s not always what it used to be.

“I wish it would be little friendlier, but I think people are afraid to be friendly,” Blaylock said.

Blaylock and other neighbors said they’re going to stay on alert for the safety of their quiet area.

It’s unclear if the officer’s gear was recovered. Police said there could be other suspects out there.

