Memphis man admits to attacking wife because she ‘took too long' getting ready for church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was attacked by her husband because she “took too long” getting ready for church.
According to a police affidavit, Kevin Pugues, 25, is accused of hitting and strangling his wife at their home on Durango Road Saturday afternoon.
The victim told police they got into a verbal argument around 2 p.m. Saturday because she was taking “too long dressing herself for church.”
Police said the victim blocked her husband’s path to speak with him as he was gathering his items to leave the home. At that point, Pugues shoved her onto the couch and started slapping her on the face.
As she tried to call police, she said Pugues grabbed her neck with both hands and strangled her.
Pugues admitted to police that he struck his wife on the face and strangled her. He is being charged with aggravated assault.
