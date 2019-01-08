Memphis man admits to kidnapping, raping woman who he stalked in grocery store

A Memphis man will serve 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and raping a woman who he was stalking in a grocery store.
Ronald McKinney, 60, pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape and aggravated robbery. His case was scheduled to go to trial this week, but he opted to enter a plea instead.
The charges stem from an incident on December 23, 2016. McKinney allegedly followed the victim – a 36-year-old woman – while she shopped at the Kroger at Poplar and Cleveland.
Investigators said he followed the woman out of the store and abducted her in the parking lot as she was getting into her car.
McKinney allegedly drove the victim around the city, forced her to withdraw money at an ATM and sexually assaulted her repeatedly. He then took her to a Frayser home.
Investigators said the victim was able to escape momentarily, but McKinney recaptured her, beat her, forced her back into the car and drove off. Neighbors called police, who spots the vehicle and captured the suspect after a short chase.
Ronald McKinney will serve 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
