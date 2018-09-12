Memphis man admits to murdering wife with assault rifle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after admitting to murdering his wife.
Mario Scales, 31, pled guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday in connection with the slaying of his wife – who was shot more than six times with an assault rifle.
RELATED: FOX13 investigates the criminal history of Mario Scales
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Scales was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility for parole in a settlement approved by a judge.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man barricaded inside northeast Memphis home taken into custody, police say
- Covington man arrested in connection with murder of teens found dead in field
- Teen girl stabbed, killed by high school classmate in fight over boy, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The incident happened on April 3, 2017, according to the release from the DA’s office.
The victim, Lisa Peoples, 27, was found dead via gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. near her driveway in the 3500 block of Kings Arms Street near Clarke Road and Winchester Road.
Investigators said Peoples had previously taken a protective order out against Scales.
Witnesses said after the shooting, Scales told people inside the home what he had just done before running away – still armed with an AK-47 rifle.
Scales was arrested later while hiding inside a nearby house.
Scales was arrested on March 20, 2017 for assaulting the same victim of the shooting after police say they found a Glock 22 in his car with live ammunition.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}