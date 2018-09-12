  • Memphis man admits to murdering wife with assault rifle

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after admitting to murdering his wife. 

    Mario Scales, 31, pled guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday in connection with the slaying of his wife – who was shot more than six times with an assault rifle. 

    The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Scales was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility for parole in a settlement approved by a judge.

    The incident happened on April 3, 2017, according to the release from the DA’s office. 

    The victim, Lisa Peoples, 27, was found dead via gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. near her driveway in the 3500 block of Kings Arms Street near Clarke Road and Winchester Road. 

    Investigators said Peoples had previously taken a protective order out against Scales. 

    Witnesses said after the shooting, Scales told people inside the home what he had just done before running away – still armed with an AK-47 rifle. 

    Scales was arrested later while hiding inside a nearby house.

    Scales was arrested on March 20, 2017 for assaulting the same victim of the shooting after police say they found a Glock 22 in his car with live ammunition.

