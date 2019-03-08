Memphis man admits to stealing package worth over $1,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is accused of stealing property worth $1,000 to $2,500, according to a Shelby County arrest affidavit.
Timothy Arnold, 44, was arrested on March 5, 2019 for property theft, the affidavit states.
It is reported that Timothy stole a package containing an antique Land Surveying compass worth $1,100, from a man’s home on Feb. 25, 2019.
According to the affidavit, the male homeowner’s surveillance camera caught Timothy driving slowly east on Shirlwood Avenue and stopping at the homeowner's door and stealing a package.
Thesurveillance footage also showed Timothy leaving the scene in a dark colored Chevrolet pickup truck and headed east towards High Point Terrace.
The Memphis Police Department released images from the security video and received an anonymous tip that Timothy was the suspect.
MPD contacted Timothy’s brother, who confirmed that Timothy was the man who stole the package, according to reports
