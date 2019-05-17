Memphis man admits to stealing tools from local business, cites alleged drug habit as reason

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local man admitted to property theft and burglarizing a building, the arrest affidavit states.
Jonathan Patrick Mercer, 32, burglarized Clark Tower, located on the 500 block of Poplar Avenue on May 13, 2019, according to the affidavit.
According to investigators, the suspect burglarized the business when it was closed, by prying the door open and cutting a padlock on a chain-link fence.
The affidavit reports the suspect stole tools used for elevator repairs and worth over $17,000.
According to investigators, Mercer posted the tools for sale on Facebook Market Place, under the username ‘Patrick Mercer.’
Investigators contacted Mercer, who gave them written consent to search his home.
Authorities found a DeWalt power drill that belonged to a Clark Tower employee, as well as other stolen items from the business.
Mercer admitted to stealing items from Clark Tower and provided a written statement, the affidavit states.
According to investigators, Mercer said he stole the tools two days ago, but could not remember the specific date.
The affidavit states Mercer stole the items to support his alleged drug habit.
