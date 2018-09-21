Memphis man admits to whipping 6-year-old child to death with extension cord

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was arrested for whipping his a 6-year-old child to death with an extension cord.
Memphis police said Donald Rich, the child’s step-father, called 911 after the child “began to throw up and became unresponsive.”
The incident happened Wednesday at a home in the 4200 block of Pine Hollow Drive in Whitehaven.
The child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition and was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
Medical staff told police the injuries were both new and ones that had healed from previous incidents.
Rich admitted to whipping the child with a belt and extension cord.
He is facing charges of aggravated child abuse.
