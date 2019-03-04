Memphis man allegedly caught masturbating in gas station bathroom with open door, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was arrested after police say he masturbated in a gas station bathroom and stole snacks from the business.
Travis Macklin, 31, is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana, Indecent Exposure, and Theft of Property $1000 or Less. The charges stem from an alleged incident on Saturday at the MAPCO in the 2100 block of Frayser Blvd.
Investigators said a gas station clerk noticed Travis Macklin, 31, acting strangely while walking around the store. Macklin then walked in the bathroom and began masturbating with the door open to the public, while customers were walking around, according to details in a Memphis Police Department affidavit.
At that point, the gas station clerk called the police.
When officers arrived, Macklin was still masturbating in the bathroom, according to the arrest affidavit.
An officer said Macklin tried to close the bathroom door when he approached him.
The officer that arrested Macklin found stolen snacks in his jacket. Police found Nesquick milk, a chicken fajita, an Oreo Cookies and Cream candy bar, a Jimmy Dean sandwich, a Snickers bar, and a Hershey Gold bar.
The clerk told police the snacks were stolen from the store. The stolen food totaled about $14.
Two bags of weed that weighed 1.1 grams were also found in Macklin's pocket, according to the arrest affidavit. He was jailed on a $100 bond.
