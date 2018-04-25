  • Memphis man approaches 12-year-old with his pants down, attempts kidnapping

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a suspect after he approached a 12-year-old with his pants down, then tried to kidnap her. 

    Police were flagged down in then 900 block of Pope in Binghampton when a 12-year-old was almost abducted while walking in the area.

    The child said she was walking around Guernsey and Pope around 5:20 Monday afternoon when a Hispanic man stopped next to her in a small 'bluish' four door vehicle (possibly a 90s model Nissan).

    The victim told police the man opened his door with his pants down (exposed), then told her to get in.

    Officers said the little girl ran away, so the suspect was not able to grab the victim. MPD said the victim was not injured at the time.

    Memphis Police have searched the area for additional information.

    The case is currently being investigated and no one is in custody at this time.

    If you have any information regarding this case, call CrimeStopeprs at 528-CASH.

