  • Memphis man arrested, accused of raping child and recording on cell phone

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars, accused of rape. 

    Antonio King, 23, was arrested and charged Friday with aggravated rape of a child, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

    Police said King used his cell phone to record the sexual activity. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis man arrested, accused of raping child and recording on cell phone

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 men accused of raping teen, recording it on Facebook Live

  • Headline Goes Here

    Three local cities ranked top 10 safest cities in Tennessee

  • Headline Goes Here

    Principal was unaware of all the victims in hazing incident

  • Headline Goes Here

    Co-pilot says she was raped, drugged by Alaska Airlines captain, wants him fired