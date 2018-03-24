Memphis man arrested, accused of raping child and recording on cell phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars, accused of rape.
Antonio King, 23, was arrested and charged Friday with aggravated rape of a child, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Police said King used his cell phone to record the sexual activity.
Trending stories:
- Homicide investigation underway in Mississippi, officers say
- School district cuts one day off school week; students will only go for four days a week
- Brawl at Memphis IHOP breaks out after manager confronts unruly party
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}