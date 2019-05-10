Memphis man arrested after argument leads to shooting at Southaven Waffle House, police say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting at a Waffle House in Southaven.
According to police, Memphis native Jimtarius Hampton, 23, shot the victim in the leg in the parking lot around 3 a.m. Friday.
FOX13 learned the shooting happened after a car crash at the Waffle House parking lot. The business is located at Hamilton Road near the Stateline Road.
Hampton is being charged with aggravated assault, police said. Bond will be set at a later time.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Women on alert after parking lot encounters with creepy man in DeSoto County
- Attorney: Man accused of shooting Memphis mother to death in front of her kids claims innocence
- Store manager shot and killed by delivery driver at Memphis business, employee at nearby store says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police said an argument broke out in the parking lot which led to one victim being shot in the leg. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital to be treated.
The argument stemmed from some sort of car accident in the parking lot. It's believed that the victim was shot while outside of the car, police said.
That victim has not yet been identified by police.
Southaven police are still investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}