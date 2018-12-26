Memphis man arrested after fighting his girlfriend and her daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man will be in court Wednesday after police said he punched his girlfriend and her daughter.
Police told FOX13 Bobby Clay went to his girlfriend's home around 4:00 Christmas morning, claiming she had another man over.
MPD said Clay's name is not on the lease, and he does not have a key to her home.
After forcing his way into the home, police said he punched his girlfriend several times in the face, then punched her 15-year-old daughter when she tried to help her mother.
Clay was eventually pushed out of the residence by the mother and her children. However, investigators said Clay went outside and rammed his car into the victim's car.
The impact from the car caused damage to the outside wall of her home.
While this was going on, the mother said she ran with her five children to an abandoned home to hide and wait for police.
Police found a small bag of weed in Clay's car.
Clay is facing two domestic assault charges, aggravated burglary, vandalism, and possession of a controlled substance.
