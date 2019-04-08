0 Memphis man arrested after horrifying his ex-girlfriend's family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after police said he terrorized his ex-girlfriend and her family's life.

March 19, MPD responded to a service call in the 4200 block of Green Hall. The victim's mother told police her daughter had recently ended a relationship with Cameron Beecher.

She also told police that she thinks Beecher put sugar in her gas tank.

Officers processed the vehicle and found one fingerprint from the fuel filler door. Investigators determined that print was Beecher.

The victim told police she washes her car every Saturday and Beecher had no reason to be around her vehicle.

MPD responded to another call in the 4200 block of Green Hall on April 4. The victim's mother told MPD someone broke into her home - damaged several TVs, and poured an unidentified liquid throughout her house.

That same day, officers responded to a service call in the 4600 block of Valley Stream. Investigators said the ex-girlfriend's grandparents heard several shots outside their home.

Police found five shell casings outside in the driveway.

The grandmother said she believed the shooting was related to the issues her granddaughter faced after ending a relationship with Beecher.

April 5, investigators determined an arsonist started a fire in the mother of the ex-girlfriend's home. That's when the mother had an order of protection granted against Cameron Beecher.

Officers said Beecher arrived at the Old Allen Police Station and admitted to officers that he put sugar in the victim's gas tank, breaking into the home and destroying TVs, and he admitted to turning on the stove and starting a fire.

Beecher has been charged with vandalism, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated arson, and violation of an order of protection.

Beecher's in jail on a $175,000 bond. He's due in court Monday at 9 a.m.

