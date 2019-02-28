Memphis man arrested after shooting and trying to run over a child, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he shot and tried to run over a child.
Officers were called to the 4100 block of Ann Arbor Ct. Monday morning.
A woman told police her little brother had been shot. The boy told investigators a brown Nissan tried to run him over for no reason.
MPD said a woman identified the driver of the Nissan as her boyfriend, Cameron Jackson.
Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault. His girlfriend told police that he shot the child while she was driving her car.
Police said Jackson claimed the boy had a weapon at the time of the shooting.
It hasn't been determined how old the boy is.
Jackson was arrested and taken to 201 Poplar.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 killed, 1 in critical after shooting near St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis
- Cordova teen charged in two separate 2018 murders, held on $4 million bond
- Tennessee man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa before online delivery
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}