Memphis man arrested after shooting sister's boyfriend in the back of the head, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was arrested after police said he shot his sister’s boyfriend in the back of the head.
The incident happened on Dec. 20 in the 4600 block of Sandy Park.
The victim – Brian Holden – told investigators that he went to the location to see his girlfriend and called her on his way there.
During that conversation, Holden said that his girlfriend’s brother got on the phone to tell him he was “not welcome” and threatened him, according to a police affidavit.
When he got to the home, police said Holden was talking with his girlfriend when Jarvis Greer, 32, shot him in the back of the head.
Officers located around 20 shell casings near the front door of the home and a pistol inside.
Holden was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said the home across the street was also hit by three bullets, but no one was hurt.
Greer is being charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
