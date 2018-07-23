  • Memphis man arrested after stabbing victim from behind, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested Saturday after police said he stabbed another man from behind. 

    According to a criminal complaint, Kevin McGuire came up from behind the victim, Brendell Wiggins, and stabbed him.

    Police said the incident happened on Court Street. 

    When officers first arrived on scene, they said both Wiggins and McGuire were standing in a “fighting stance,” according to the complaint.

    Trending stories:

    Police said Wiggins had blood all over his white t-shirt, and McGuire was holding a black-handle knife. 

    McGuire admitted to police that he stabbed Wiggins and was transported to the criminal justice center. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories