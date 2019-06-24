Memphis man arrested by U.S. Marshals, charged with attempted murder year after being shot at V Live

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was located in Memphis and arrested by U.S. Marshals Monday on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder.
Marcquis Hymon – a documented gang member – was found inside a home on Wild Plum Court and is now facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
It is unclear what incident the charges stem from. However, Hymon was injured in a shooting just over a year ago inside V Live, a club with a long history of violent incidents.
In that incident, which happened on June 10, 2018, Memphis rapper RichLord – whose real name is Derrick Harris, 32 – was killed. Investigators said both Harris and Hymon were shot inside the club by an “unidentified man.”
Police said surveillance video showed several people throwing up gang signs, which led to a fight and shots fired inside V Live.
The shooting caused mass panic inside the club, police said.
V Live was briefly shut down as a public nuisance in 2018, but the club reopened later that year.
FOX13 is working to learn what led to the warrants for Hymon’s arrest. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
