Memphis man arrested for allegedly assaulting Uber driver during ride

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was arrested on April 1 for assaulting a female Uber driver last month, according to the arrest affidavit.
According to reports, Sean Stewart, 47, was arrested and charged with an assault he committed on Sunday, March 24.
The female victim told officers she was working as an Uber driver that day.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
According to the victim, she picked up Stewart and three other passengers from downtown.
The female victim reported that Stewart and the others appeared to be intoxicated and asked for a ride to a Cordova location.
The woman told officers when she arrived at the destination, all of the passengers, except Stewart, exited the vehicle.
According to the woman, Stewart requested a ride to his home through the Uber app and she accepted it.
The female victim reported that Stewart sat behind her and began rubbing both of her armas while she was driving.
The woman told officers she informed Stewart she did not want to be touched and asked him to stop several times before he finally complied.
According to documents, the female victim filed a statement at the Sex Crime Investigative Office and identified Stewart as the suspect during a six-person photo lineup.
Stewart posted bond and his next court date is set for May 1 at 9 a.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}