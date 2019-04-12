  • Memphis man arrested for allegedly stealing SUV and vandalizing police property

    By: Raven Copeland

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local man was arrested for vandalism over $1,000 and property theft worth $10,000-$60,000.

    John Ratliff was arrested for damaging a $1,000 computer inside Memphis police’s interrogation room and stealing a gray Toyota truck worth over $14,000, according to the arrest affidavit.

    According to the arrest affidavit, Memphis police received a call about a car in the Mapco parking lot, located at 5009 Park Avenue.

    According to officers, they arrived on the scene and located a dark gray Toyota. The vehicle’s information revealed that it had been reported stolen to officers on April 4, according to official documents.

    The caller told police a man was sleep in a gray SUV that appeared to have a flat tire on the right side and two bullet holes in the passenger door, the arrest affidavit states.

    At the bureau, Ratliff was placed into Interview Room B, where officers discussed Ratliff’s reason for arrest and informed him of his Miranda Rights, the arrest affidavit states.

    Shortly after, officers reported that Ratliff threw a cup of water onto a computer in the room and threw it on the floor, causing it to malfunction.

