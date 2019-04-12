Memphis man arrested for allegedly stealing SUV and vandalizing police property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local man was arrested for vandalism over $1,000 and property theft worth $10,000-$60,000.
John Ratliff was arrested for damaging a $1,000 computer inside Memphis police’s interrogation room and stealing a gray Toyota truck worth over $14,000, according to the arrest affidavit.
According to the arrest affidavit, Memphis police received a call about a car in the Mapco parking lot, located at 5009 Park Avenue.
At the bureau, Ratliff was placed into Interview Room B, where officers discussed Ratliff’s reason for arrest and informed him of his Miranda Rights, the arrest affidavit states.
Shortly after, officers reported that Ratliff threw a cup of water onto a computer in the room and threw it on the floor, causing it to malfunction.
