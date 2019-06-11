  • Memphis man arrested for arson, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a man for setting fire to a Memphis house. 

    According to police, Dvon Robertson, 27, was seen by a witness with bottles that appeared to have gasoline in them on June 10. 

    The witness said Robertson was "pacing back and forth" in front of a home on the 900 block of Frayser Circle. 

    It looked like he was waiting for "something to happen", the arrest affidavit said. 

    Moments later the caller could smell smoke. 

    He set a fire inside two houses in Frayser, police said. 

    Police arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect in the area. They also found the two coke bottles nearby. 

     

