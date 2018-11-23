Memphis man arrested for attacking girl at Whitehaven High School, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teen is behind bars for assaulting a girl at Whitehaven High School in November, police said.
Oquatis Harris, 19, was arrested on Nov. 10 for the incident that police said happened two days prior.
Harris was speaking with the girl, her mother and her brother when the conversation “quickly became heated," according to a police affidavit.
The victim told police Harris then “launched himself” at her, picked her up by the throat and threw her to the ground.
The girl’s family attempted to defend her, but police said they were then assaulted by Harris and two other men.
The girl’s mother told police they were hit several times by the three men.
Harris is being charged with three counts of assault.
