  • Memphis man arrested for attacking girl at Whitehaven High School, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teen is behind bars for assaulting a girl at Whitehaven High School in November, police said. 

    Oquatis Harris, 19, was arrested on Nov. 10 for the incident that police said happened two days prior. 

    Harris was speaking with the girl, her mother and her brother when the conversation “quickly became heated," according to a police affidavit.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The victim told police Harris then “launched himself” at her, picked her up by the throat and threw her to the ground. 

    The girl’s family attempted to defend her, but police said they were then assaulted by Harris and two other men. 

    The girl’s mother told police they were hit several times by the three men.

    Harris is being charged with three counts of assault. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories