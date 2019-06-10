Memphis man arrested for punching, kicking man to death, police say

One man is dead and another is charged with murder after a brutal beating in Memphis.
According to police, the original attack happened May 26 on the 1000 block of S. Wellington.
The victim and the suspect, who court records identified as Martez Goodman, started arguing over money.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis firefighter arrested after decade of abusing girl, taking sexual photos of her, records say
- Shelby County officials suspend visitation at 201 Poplar for at least one week
- Germantown crews assessing flood damage after drainage system 'simply overwhelmed' by storms
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Things escalated when Goodman pulled the victim out of the truck and started punching and kicking him, police said.
The suspect ran from the scene and the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Court records detailed he had several bleeds in his brain, fractured neck, blunt force trauma, and other injuries.
He died on June 7.
Martez Goodman was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in connection with his death.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}