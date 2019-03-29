0 Memphis man arrested for robbing multiple people in apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been arrested for aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

According to reports, Jeremiah Chalmers, 23, committed these offenses in February 2019.

On Feb. 15, 2019, Phaylon Ivory told officers he was robbed by two men in the Woods apartments, where he was planning to meet a woman he met online.

Ivory said when he parked and exited his vehicle, he was approached by a man armed with a silver handgun wearing a mask, gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Ivory reported that the masked man pointed the gun at him and told him to 'give him everything.'

According to Ivory, the masked man took his cellphone, money from his pockets, and Taurus handgun.

Ivory told officers that he was held at gunpoint, while another man searched through his vehicle and removed an undetermined amount of cash from it.

According to Ivory, the men left the scene in a gold Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

Chalmers was developed as one of the people responsible for the robbery, according to officers.

On March 1, 2019, Ivory came to the Ridgeway Police Station and pointed out Chalmers in a six-photo lineup.

Officers ran Chalmers' information into the system, where it was shown that he did not have a valid handgun permit.

On Feb. 26, 2019 at 2 p.m., Allen Woodhouse told police he was walking in the Woods apartments to meet a woman he met on a texting app.

Woodhouse reported that he was approached by two unknown men who pointed a gun at him and demanded his belongings.

Woodhouse told officers he struggled with both men and managed to take one of the male suspect's masks off.

During the struggle, Woodhouse reported that one of the men hit him in the back of the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

The two male suspects went into the victim's pocket and stole his wallet and car keys, according to the victim.

According to the affidavit, the two male suspects fled the scene in the victim's 2001 Infiniti, with a net worth of $3,162.

On Feb. 28, 2019, Chalmers was developed as a person responsible for the robbery.

On March 1, 2019, Woodhouse came to the Ridgeway Police Station and gave a statement.

Chalmers was shown during a six-person lineup and identified as one of the robbers.

