Memphis man arrested for using fake $100 bill with 'COPY' printed on the money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is facing a forgery charge after investigators say he used a fake $100 bill with 'COPY' printed on both sides.
Around 5:00 Sunday morning, a manager at a local McDonalds called MPD.
The manager told investigators William Carruth was in the drive-thru with a counterfeit $100 bill trying to pay for his food.
She also told police Carruth was already detained inside the restaurant.
The bill had 'COPY' printed on both sides of the bill. The gold '100' on the front was gray and the blue striping down the front of the bill was also purple.
Carruth was taken into custody and gave a written statement admitting that he attempted to pay for his food with a bill that he knew was counterfeit.
