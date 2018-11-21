Memphis man arrested months after sexually assaulting woman during 'ice cream date,' police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is in jail tonight months after a sexual assault.
Police said Garrett Gambill sexually assaulted a woman during a date back in August.
Police told FOX13 the assault occurred on Aug. 12 but was reported on Nov. 8.
The two met for what was supposed to be a late summer date for ice cream, but it ended in a parking lot in the 800 block of White Station Road.
Monday night, Memphis Police arrested Gambill – months after the incident.
“It’s really important to get that on the record because you don’t know who else that person has hurt, you don’t know when that person is going to do that again,” said Deborah Clubb of the Memphis Area Women’s Council.
Clubb said the city's testing of all its backlogged rape kits and movements like "Me Too" are ways society can help victims come forward comfortably.
FOX13 learned from Aug. 12 to Nov. 12, police and deputies in our area responded to at least 117 rapes and sexual assault calls.
Clubb said many more still go unreported.
“That’s a lot to put on a person who has been traumatized, but it is a part of what we have,” she said.
Gambill is due in court on Wednesday, Nov. 21.
