Memphis man asks for help putting body in grocery cart, police say

An apartment complex turned into a crime scene yesterday when a man saw the victim lying on the ground with severe trauma to the head, police say.
Major Hayden is charged with First-Degree Murder.
Police said a man came to them after he and McCall went to an apartment on the 300 block of Greenlaw Monday morning.
The witness told police he saw a person lying on the bedroom floor. He said Hayden asked him to grab the victim’s feet to put him into a grocery cart, but the witness said no and left immediately. He then contacted the police.
Police said Hayden denied knowing anything about the death when they interrogated him and refused to give a statement.
