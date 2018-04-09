  • Memphis man attacked, shot while walking home from store

    A Memphis man was shot while walking home from the store, according to a police report obtained by FOX13.

    The victim told investigators he was walking in South Memphis Saturday night when a stranger walked up and grabbed him. The men began to wrestle, and the suspect pulled out a gun, the police report states.

    While they were fighting over the gun, the victim was shot in the hand. The suspect then ran away.

    The victim drove himself home, but he later went to a hospital to be treated. A nurse called police, who went the hospital to take an incident report.

    The man told officers the suspect “didn’t say a word when he grabbed him,” so he wasn’t sure of the intention behind the attack. He also couldn’t provide a good description because it was too dark outside.

    No arrests have been made in the case.

