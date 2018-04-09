Memphis man attacked, shot while walking home from store

A Memphis man was shot while walking home from the store, according to a police report obtained by FOX13.
The victim told investigators he was walking in South Memphis Saturday night when a stranger walked up and grabbed him. The men began to wrestle, and the suspect pulled out a gun, the police report states.
While they were fighting over the gun, the victim was shot in the hand. The suspect then ran away.
Trending stories:
- Man fires gun inside Malco Paradiso theater
- Fight breaks out at local prison, 11 inmates transported to hospital
- TBI: Father of missing Tennessee boy killed him, hid body
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The victim drove himself home, but he later went to a hospital to be treated. A nurse called police, who went the hospital to take an incident report.
The man told officers the suspect “didn’t say a word when he grabbed him,” so he wasn’t sure of the intention behind the attack. He also couldn’t provide a good description because it was too dark outside.
No arrests have been made in the case.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}