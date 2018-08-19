Memphis man behind bar after 'rubbing himself' at park with kids; charged with indecent exposure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after investigators say he rubbed his private area in front of a large group of children at a park.
Investigators were call to Morris Park at Poplar and Orleans around 1:30 Saturday afternoon.
Two victims on the scene say they saw Jimmy Hall take his penis out before he began rubbing himself in front of a large group of kids while they were playing in the park.
When a witness on the scene started walking toward Hall, he began walking away, according to MPD.
Hall was then seen walking westbound on Poplar St.
Police officers were flagged down and positively identified Hall as the suspect responsible for exposing himself in the park.
Hall was then transported to the Sex Crimes Office where he gave statement to police that he was exposing himself.
Hall was later charged with indecent exposure and taken to 201 Poplar.
