MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A suspect is behind bars after police said he fired shots and robbed people he met on Facebook Market.
Officers told FOX13 a man that goes by "Kerron Popeye" fired three to four shots at people after taking their phone.
This victim agreed to meet the suspect near the 200 block of Wesley Forest in Whitehaven.
He was selling his Samsung Galaxy 8 for $600. Police said the suspect snatched the phone and drove off.
While police were investigating, another robbery was developed involving another victim.
Days later, another robbery occurred involving the same suspect. This one involved the suspect robbing the victim of her jewelry.
She also met the suspect on Facebook, according to MPD.
Officers said he snatched several rings, valued at $2,000, from the victim and ran off.
Kerron Young was eventually developed as the individual responsible. Young provided a written statement and explained his involvement in the incident.
Young has been charged. He's being held on a $50,000 bond.
