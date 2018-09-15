Memphis man behind bars after exposing his private area at local elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after officers say he exposed himself at a local elementary school.
Police arrived on the scene at Westside Elementary School in Frayser on September 11 around 1:30 p.m.
A teacher told MPD Willie Spann, 27, parked behind the school at 7:15 a.m.
She saw Spann walk across the back lot near the playground, approach her, then pull his pants down. His penis was directly exposed to her.
Officers were in the are of Westside Elementary responding to a BOLO of the suspect. They then found Willie Spann, who fit the description of the suspect.
After taking Spann into custody, police returned to Westside Elementary where the teacher positively identified Spann as the person that exposed himself to her.
He's now facing an indecent exposure charge. Spann's next court date is September 17 at 9:00 a.m.
